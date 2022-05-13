ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove police gave a man with a disability a glimpse into what it’s like to be a police officer, said the Elk Grove Police Department.

The man, Matthew, whose dream was to become a police officer and protect his community, was unable to do so due to a disability.

Luckily for him, Elk Grove officers decided to give him a glimpse into what a day in the life of a police officer was like.

The officers showed him around and let him see what they do.

They concluded the day by saying, Matthew’s “big heart and strong mind makes [him] the ideal candidate,” and it is unfortunate that he isn’t able to pursue his dream.