SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city officials are looking over plans for a new condominium complex that would be built in Natomas.

The proposed “Arena Brownstone Living” community would have around 300 condos and would sit on the corner of Arena Boulevard and East Commerce Way — not far from what was formerly known as the Sleep Train Arena.

The land had previously been approved as an office or retail space. Since then, the developer has chosen to build a housing complex instead.