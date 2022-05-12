SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County property owners will be held liable for allowing illegal fireworks to be used on their properties.

County Supervisor Sue Frost said Thursday that the county board of supervisors unanimously voted to pass the ordinance ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

If illegal fireworks are used at a property, the owner of the property or the person in charge of it will be held responsible.

A first violation would result in a $1,000 fine. A second violation within a year of the first would receive a penalty of $2,500. Any further offenses within a year of the first would each see a fine of up to $5,000. Additionally, any illegal fireworks use within the American River Parkway would see a penalty of $10,000 per violation.

Frost said those held liable would also be responsible for costs related to the response and presence of emergency personnel.

“This will [not] stop illegal fireworks, as we need state action to work on getting greater border checks between Nevada and California before the widespread influx gets reduced (where a huge majority of the illegal fireworks originate from), but this is an important tool that will help these efforts,” Frost said.

Legal fireworks are labeled as “Safe and Sane” and bear the state fire marshal’s seal. Illegal fireworks are comprised of anything that goes up into the air, travels, or explodes.

The county said in a news release Thursday that the ordinance will go into effect on June 24.

A similar ordinance in Sacramento was passed last year.