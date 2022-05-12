PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Placerville after a traffic stop over a brake light that was out.
Placerville police say, just after midnight Thursday, an officer pulled over 27-year-old Somerset resident Sage Engbers. While the stop was originally just over the tail light, the officer noticed a Xanax bar in plain sight.
This prompted a search of Engbers' car that allegedly uncovered 7.7 grams of heroin, 2.2 grams of meth, plus another Xanax bar.
Officers say there were also indicators of drug sales found in the car – including a scale, empty pill capsules, and baggies.
Engbers was arrested and is now facing charges of possession of controlled substances for sale.