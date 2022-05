MODESTO (CBS13) — The city of Modesto will not allow the rental of electric scooters after turning down an agreement with Bird scooters.

Modesto City Council says that there are not enough police officers to make sure that the scooters are correctly used.

The City Council also went on to say that there are not enough bike lanes to accommodate the influx of electric scooter riders.

The proposed program would have brought electric scooters to Modesto for a year, according to the Modesto Bee.