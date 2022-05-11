SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the last few months, viewers have sent in photos wondering if they saw a tornado, funnel cloud, or gustnado, and here is the difference between the three.
Yesterday, a viewer sent a photo from their backyard to CBS13’s Tracy Humphrey, saying they saw a funnel cloud.READ MORE: Cow Or Mustang? Group Of UC Davis Students Push To Change Mascot
After sending it to the National Weather Service, it was confirmed to be a gustnado.
As Tracy Humphrey explained, a funnel cloud is when you have rotation extending from a storm or cloud base. When that rotation extends to and hits the ground, it is considered a tornado.READ MORE: California's Water Use Up Dramatically, Even As Drought Takes Hold
A gustnado is still a swirl or an eddy; it is not part of the parent cloud. It is an independent eddy that swirls.
According to the National Weather Service, an eddy is swirling currents of air at variance with the main current.
The big difference is that the swirl that comes with a gustnado does not extend from the base of the cloud all the way down.MORE NEWS: Fairfield Officer Joshua Bender To Be Honored As National School Resource Officer Of The Year
The wind swirls forming the eddy do not connect to a cloud base. If they did, it would be a funnel cloud.