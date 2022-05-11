MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives say they have made one arrest in connection to the shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead in Modesto over the weekend.

Modesto police say, Saturday night, Robert Otero was shot and killed in the area of Dallas Avenue and Park Hurst Way. Officers say they found Otero in the road suffering from gunshot wounds; he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

The next day, officers arrested 28-year-old Turlock resident Julio Hernandez in connection to the shooting investigation.

Hernandez is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and having prior felony convictions while using a firearm.

Exactly what led up to and the details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.