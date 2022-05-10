FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) is giving some high recognition to a Fairfield police officer.

On Tuesday, Officer Joshua Bender was announced as the 2022 Floyd Ledbetter National School Resource Officer of the Year for his work at Grange Middle School.

The award recognizes officers who have made specific and significant contributions to their local communities or school districts.

Just some of the things Ofc. Bender has done at the school to earn the distinction include reducing preventable accidents near the school through an education and enforcement campaign; regularly conducting active shooter training for the faculty, staff and students; arranging for 10 families in need to receive donated and complete Thanksgiving meals; and creating an academic leadership award — the winners of which spend a day with Bender touring and learning about various facets of the police department

Bender will be presented with the award on July 4.