TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy was nearly hit by a pickup truck shortly before arresting the driver for other charges.

On May 4, at around 2 p.m., Sgt. Donaldson was traveling in the area of Wigman Road in Jamestown when his patrol car was almost hit by an erratic driver behind the wheel of a Ford pickup truck.

Sgt. Donaldson stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who allegedly gave him a fake name. A record check of the truck’s license revealed that the vehicle was stolen.

After deputies had the driver exit the truck, they discovered drug paraphernalia in his pants. As deputies continued investigating, they found his identity to be 22-year-old Zachary Richardson.

Richardson was on probation for vehicle theft, and he had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Deputies booked the man at the Dambacher Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing a false name to a peace officer, and the felony warrant.