MODESTO (CBS13) — A male student was arrested after bringing a gun onto a Modesto high school campus, authorities said Monday.
The student was booked into juvenile hall and faces charges of Bringing a gun onto campus and carrying a concealed weapon, the Modesto Police Department said.
The scene was at Thomas Downey High School on Coffee Road.
Police said the firearm was a handgun.
Another gun on campus
Also on Monday a student at Foothill High School in Sacramento County was also allegedly caught with a gun.
Twin Rivers Unified School District officials say the student tried to leave the school office while being questioned and searched.
Exactly how school staff came to suspect the student had a firearm is unclear, but the district says there are no reports the student brandished the weapon.
Both Twin Rivers police officers and deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school immediately, the district says.