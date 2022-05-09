AUBURN (CBS13) – A Sacramento man was arrested after he allegedly used counterfeit $100 bills at an Auburn Home Depot – and deputies say they found even more fake cash in his car.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, back on April 26, deputies responded to the store to investigate.
Deputies say they were able to stop the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Sacramento resident Chia Saechao, as he was walking out of the store.
Saechao is suspected of using five counterfeit $100 to buy items at Home Depot that day. Seven other counterfeit $100 bills were later found in his car, deputies say, along with about eight grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Saechao was arrested and is facing charges of possession of counterfeit money and possession of a controlled substance.