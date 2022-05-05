Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisEven though it's Cinco De Mayo, Director Jonathan Meris decided to go with 90's music. Do you know these 90's JAMS??

2 hours ago

Cinco De Mayo at Polanco CantinaLooking for a place to enjoy comida y cervezas para Cinco De Mayo? Julissa Ortiz has the place for you! She's at Polanco Cantina where they have the best Mexican dishes for you!

3 hours ago

Question Of The Day With BONUS AFTER-SHOW CONTENT! - 5/5We close out a Thursday show with Courtney's Question of the Day: What's the most useless talent you have? Everyone answers, but Courtney barely got her answer in before the show ended...so we just kept going! Stick around until the end!

4 hours ago

Another Bear Sighting Reported In VacavilleFish and wildlife says it's possible that it's the same bear that was spotted earlier this week.

4 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 5/5If your think you missed a funny moment during the show today, here's where you can find it (even if it happened JUST A FEW MINUTES BEFORE)! It's time...for the Good Day Rewind!

4 hours ago