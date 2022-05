Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisEven though it's Cinco De Mayo, Director Jonathan Meris decided to go with 90's music. Do you know these 90's JAMS??

55 minutes ago

Cinco De Mayo at Polanco CantinaLooking for a place to enjoy comida y cervezas para Cinco De Mayo? Julissa Ortiz has the place for you! She's at Polanco Cantina where they have the best Mexican dishes for you!

1 hour ago

Question Of The Day With BONUS AFTER-SHOW CONTENT! - 5/5We close out a Thursday show with Courtney's Question of the Day: What's the most useless talent you have? Everyone answers, but Courtney barely got her answer in before the show ended...so we just kept going! Stick around until the end!

2 hours ago

Another Bear Sighting Reported In VacavilleFish and wildlife says it's possible that it's the same bear that was spotted earlier this week.

3 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 5/5If your think you missed a funny moment during the show today, here's where you can find it (even if it happened JUST A FEW MINUTES BEFORE)! It's time...for the Good Day Rewind!

3 hours ago