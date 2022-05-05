SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The two brothers suspected in the mass shooting in Downtown Sacramento were arraigned in court on Thursday.

The Sacramento County District Attorney announced earlier this week that murder charges are being filed against Smiley and Dandrae Martin.

The charging document cites surveillance video photos, witness testimony, and evidence to outline a detailed timeline of the events in the area of 10th and K streets, according to investigators.

The announcement of charges came exactly one month after the deadly gang shootout near 10th and K streets that left six dead and more than a dozen others hurt.

A third suspect, Mtula Payton, is still at large.

Victims Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, and Yamile Martinez were all caught in the crossfire of rival gang members who brought firearms to the downtown corridor on April 2 and into the early morning hours of April 3. All three were killed. Rival gang members, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, Sergio Harris, and De’Vazia Turner, were also killed.

Twelve other bystanders were hit by gunfire.