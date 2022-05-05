ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – An investigation is underway in Roseville after a suspicious package was found, police say.

The scene is along S. Cirby Way.

Roseville Police is currently on scene investigating a suspicious package on S. Cirby Way. S. Cirby way is shut down in both directions from Old Auburn Road to Rock Ridge Drive. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes. If you live in the area, please shelter in place. — Roseville Police Department (@RSVL_Police) May 5, 2022

Roseville police say they are at the scene and investigating, but exactly why the package was reported as suspicious is unclear.

Officers are urging people to stay out of the area of S. Cirby Way from Old Auburn Road to Rock Ridge Drive. Residents in the area are also being told by police to shelter in place.