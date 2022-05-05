ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – South Cirby Way in Roseville after an investigation into a suspicious device shut down the roadway for several hours Thursday.

The scene was along S. Cirby Way from Old Auburn Road to Rock Ridge Drive. The Roseville Police Department said it was investigating a box that was left on top of a car in the area.

After several hours on the scene, a bomb squad unit opened the box which contained multiple liquor bottles and what appeared to be clothing.

Roseville Police is currently on scene investigating a suspicious package on S. Cirby Way. S. Cirby way is shut down in both directions from Old Auburn Road to Rock Ridge Drive. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes. If you live in the area, please shelter in place. — Roseville Police Department (@RSVL_Police) May 5, 2022

Residents in the area were told by police to shelter in place, while those trying to re-enter the area were not allowed in.

Roseville police said the bomb squad was taking the situation very slowly because of how sensitive the situation could potentially be.