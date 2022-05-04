SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation has been started after Sacramento firefighters responded to a fire at a housing complex in West Sacramento.

⁦@WestSacFire⁩ on scene Commercial Fire at single room living complex. Everyone appears to be out of rooms safely. One dog missing. 3300 block of West Capitol Ave. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/QA0WWv1lRf — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 4, 2022

The call initially indicated that flames were coming from Nicky’s Market, which is located on the 3300 block of West Capitol. But when firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames coming out of a one-bedroom apartment unit located behind the market.

A sleeping father was woken up by a neighbor warning him about the fire.

“I just woke up to my neighbor banging on my door telling me to get out. I grabbed my son, ran out to the car, put him in the car, loaded him in it, drove across the grass, I looked back and saw the flames”

All the residents made it out safely and no injuries were reported.