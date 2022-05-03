The Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced a “major update” on the K Street Shooting.

Sacramento Police Department Chief Kathy Lester, who spoke first, said: “I would like to recognize that we are able to now talk about the prosecution of this case because of the extremely hard work done by members of our department and the dedication of our community.”

The community shared over 200 tips, videos, and photos, she said.

“This level of cooperation speaks to the character of those who came forward. it validates our work to earn the trust and the cooperation of our community as well,” she said.

While police have arrested several people, suspect Mtula Payton remains at large.

“This was clearly gang-related,” she said.