DAVIS (CBS13) – One person has died after being hit by a train in the Davis area.

Davis Police Department confirmed the news of the death to CBS13. Police say the incident happened around 7:40 a.m.

Amtrak tweeted that they’re providing alternative transportation for travelers between Sacramento and Davis stations. Delays are expected.

Amtrak police are investigating the incident. The company has not provided an official statement about the death.