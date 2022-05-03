Two homes in Carmichael caught fire on Tuesday.
The two-alarm fire happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Eastwood Village Land and Fair Oaks Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
Firefighters were able to knock the fire down. One home suffered major damage throughout, and an adjacent home had minor damage caused to its exterior. There were no reported injuries in the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been released.