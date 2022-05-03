SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Exactly one month since the deadly downtown Sacramento shooting, the district attorney announced murder charges Tuesday against the three suspected gunmen as the search for one of them remains ongoing.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said charges were filed Tuesday against Smiley Martin, his brother Dandrae Martin, and Mtula Payton. See photos of all three men below.

Mtula Payton Mtula Payton, 27 (credit: Sacramento Police Department) martin brothers (Left) Booking photo of Dandrae Martin from a previous arrest in Arizona. (Credit: Arizona Dept. of Corrections); and a booking photo of Smiley Martin (credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

All three suspects are being charged with the murder of bystanders Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, and Yamile Martinez. There were enhancements for using a handgun in the commission of crimes. In Smiley’s case, he allegedly used an automatic 9 mm handgun. The two others also allegedly used 9mm handguns. All three men are also being charged with being felons in possession of firearms.

See the press conference announcing the charges below.

Schubert said, “This was a gun battle between two rival gangs. The evidence shows the rival gang members armed themselves with weapons.”

There is an ongoing investigation on charges for the 12 others who were injured in the shooting in which 100 rounds were fired.

DA: Why no gang enhancements? “The law has changed and we cannot.” Ongoing investigation on charges for the 12 others who were shot and injured. “Those decisions will be made accordingly when all that investigation is complete.” @CBSSacramento — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) May 3, 2022

The community shared over 200 tips, videos, and photos, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said.

“This level of cooperation speaks to the character of those who came forward. it validates our work to earn the trust and the cooperation of our community as well,” she said.

While police have arrested several people, suspect Mtula Payton remains at large.

“This was clearly gang-related,” Lester said.