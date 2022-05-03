DAVIS (CBS13) – Holmes Junior High in Davis was evacuated Tuesday as a precaution in response to a bomb threat.

A Davis Joint Unified School District spokesperson says someone found a written threat at the school, which is on Drexel Drive near J Street. Police arrived at the school and are determining the credibility of the threat.

They say the threat was found at around 11 a.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated and students were reunified with their parents or guardians at Chestnut Park.

“Your students are safe,” the district said.

The district also said they didn’t know of any threats at any other schools in the district.