VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The Vacaville Police Department has notified residents that they are aware that a male black bear was spotted in the North Orchard area of Vacaville.

The bear was last seen on the 200 block of North Orchard on Monday morning as nearby schools safely gathered for class.

Police ask that anyone who sees the bear avoid it, keep their doors and windows locked, and consider bringing their pets inside.

Officers hope that the bear will safely return to its home and do not plan to take direct action unless the bear begins to pose a threat.