A company that produces kosher snacks and treats is recalling some of its products sold in California — as well as other states — due to possible salmonella contamination.

Strauss Israel of Israel is voluntarily recalling the following Elite branded products: Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Chewing Gum, and Toffee Candies, including all product codes currently on the US market, the FDA announced Thursday.

The recalled items could contain salmonella, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young kids, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The Elite products have been distributed in the kosher market nationally, primarily in the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, and Florida.

They’ve also been sold directly to consumers on Amazon.com, Fresh Direct, Passover.com, and Retailer Online Sites.

No other Strauss Israel or Elite products are affected, the agency says. The products are being recalled because they were made in a facility in which salmonella was detected in the production line and in the chocolate used in the production of finished products.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Click here for a full list of the recalled products.