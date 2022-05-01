SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Fix 50 project will have one lane of traffic closed on Highway 50 in Sacramento on Monday morning.

The #1 or far left lane will be closed on Highway 50 from 6th Street to 26th Street due to construction activities. The closure will last from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., Caltrans District 3 reports.

Drivers should expect delays.

The estimated $433 million project includes a new sound wall, new high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction on Highway 50 from the Interstate 5 Interchange to Watt Avenue, widened ramps and connector ramps, widened bridges, increased vertical clearance at overcrossings, replaced freeway pavement, and other enhancements.

This project also includes the Sacramento Regional Transit District’s (SacRT) light rail expansion project from Sunrise Boulevard to Downtown Folsom.

