SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire damaged a residence in Sacramento on Sunday, firefighters say.
The fire broke out at a structure along Luther Drive near Florin Road. The Sacramento Fire Department says flames were confined to just a bedroom in the residence.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
