STOCKTON (CBS13) – There were two separate carjacking incidents in Stockton on Sunday. In one instance, onlookers were able to stop one of the suspects.

Stockton police say the first incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Country Club Boulevard. That’s where a 27-year-old woman was in her car, just about to leave the area, when the suspect, 33-year-old Nicholas Belding, got in the car with her.

The victim got out of the car and Belding then allegedly started driving away. Onlookers responded to the situation and were able to stop Belding and restrain him until police arrived and took him into custody.

The second incident happened at 11 a.m. in the 100 block of East Jamestown Street in the Valley Oak district. Police say the victim, a 23-year-old male, was standing outside of his vehicle, with was running. The carjacking suspect ran up, pushed the victim away from the car, and got in. He then drove away.

The victim was not able to provide a detailed description of the suspect.