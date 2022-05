FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after a Dutch Bros. barista was shot with an Airsoft gun.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 8500 block of Madison Avenue in Fair Oaks, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirms. Someone in a white sedan shot the barista in the chest. The circumstances that led up to the shooting have not been released.

The victim was not seriously injured but received a welt on his chest.