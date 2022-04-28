Question Of The Day - 4/28We close out a Throwback Thursday with Courtney's Question of the Day: Other than Good Day, what has been a fun job for you?

10 minutes ago

Rover, Come Over - Repairing RadiosRyan Cowley has a fantastic talent, he repairs vintage radios! Dave Grashoff is at his workshop having a look around!

23 minutes ago

9/11 Memorial SculptureTerrence Martin is a highly accredited metal sculptor who is based right here out of West Sacramento! His current project is near completion, and he's giving us a preview!

26 minutes ago

Good Day Rewind - 4/28If you think you may have missed a funny moment during the show today, here's where you can find it! It's the Good Day Rewind!

1 hour ago

Court's Tunes - 4/28Time for a Throwback Thursday Court's Tune! Courtney has game show themes for us to guess today, play along with us!

2 hours ago