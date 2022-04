Sierra Nevada Beer CampSierra Nevada’s iconic summer kickoff event is back and bigger than ever!

7 hours ago

Vintage Stereo Repair, 9amGrass introduces us to a local guy who revives those old vintage radios that have been passed down from friends and loved ones.

7 hours ago

9/11 Memorial Sculpture, 9amA local metal sculptor is working on a special project for a worthy client. Terrence Martin joins us to talk about his latest creation.

7 hours ago

Building With BogleBogle Family Vineyards has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to help build housing for low-income families. Julissa went to look at the operation.

7 hours ago

Lodi Street Faire Wine Barrel RacesLori checks out the Lodi Street Faire!

7 hours ago