FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Investigators say an argument led up to a shooting that left a man dead in Fairfield last week.

Fairfield police say officers responded to the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue a little before 11:30 p.m. and noticed a vehicle that was trying to leave the scene. Officers stopped the car and a Fairfield man with a gunshot wound was found inside.

That man was soon rushed to the hospital, but police say he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

While investigators have said an argument appears to have preceded the, no suspect information has been released.

Police have since identified the man as 56-year-old Fairfield resident Anthony Fuimaono.