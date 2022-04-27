YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – An Esparto man was arrested after a crash and shooting at a Yolo County residence.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, they got a report about a crash in the area of Highway 16 and County Road 85B. Shots were also reportedly fired in the incident.

Deputies tracked the suspect’s vehicle to the 24000 block of Main Street in Capay. There, deputies believe the suspect also went to another residence and fired shots.

A perimeter was set up and the suspect, 43-year-old Esparto man Lynn Hayes, was eventually taken into custody. A .25 caliber handgun was found near where Hayes was captured, and a revolver was later found at his residence, deputies say.

Hayes is now facing weapons charges as well as charges related to the hit-and-run incident.