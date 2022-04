STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Police Department is searching for a suspect in an Apr. 20 fire.

According to police, at around 8:30 p.m., an unknown suspect started a fire at a business located in the 1000 block of E March Lane.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes him contact Detective Ashlyn Howard at 937-8167 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.