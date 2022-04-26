TURLOCK (CBS13) – The Good Samaritan who jumped into action and pulled a man out of a burning car in Turlock has been found, but police say he wants to remain anonymous.

Early in the morning of April 15, a man was found with life-threatening burns in an alley along the 200 block of D Street in Turlock next to a burning car. Police said it appeared that someone had pushed through the flames and pulled him out of a backseat to safety.

Whoever rescued the man didn’t stay at the scene. Still, police wanted to talk to that Good Samaritan and thank them.

On Tuesday, Turlock police announced that that person had come forward at the urging of a friend.

“We were honored to have met and been able to personally thank this hero who risked his own life for another. He saved the victim’s life with no regard for his own safety and well-being,” said Detective Brandon Bertram in a statement. “The man said he just knew it was the right thing to do.”

Police say the person the Good Samaritan rescued is recovering from his injuries and is currently in a medically-induced coma.

Exactly what started the fire is still not clear, but investigators say arson isn’t suspected.