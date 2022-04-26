NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — A Browns Valley man died in an early morning single-vehicle crash in a rural area north of Nevada City, authorities said Tuesday.
The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cruzon Grade Road and Firefox Way.
Grass Valley-area California Highway Patrol said the driver of a Ford truck was found partially ejected out of the overturned vehicle.
Investigators said they believe the man, 34, made an unsafe turn to the right, causing the truck to leave the roadway and crash into an embankment. The truck then fell onto its left side before coming back to rest in the middle of the roadway.
The name of the man has not yet been released.
Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol are factors.