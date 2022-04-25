SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along Interstate 5 in south Sacramento early Sunday morning, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a driver reported seeing a dark object moving across southbound I-5. The driver didn’t have enough time to react, however, and struck the object – which turned out to be a person.

Officers say the driver pulled off the freeway at Pocket Road and called 911. The driver stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries in the collision. No details about the pedestrian, other than that she was female, have been released.

CHP says the driver cooperated with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment.