SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are responding to an incident in South Sacramento that is possibly involving at least one gunshot being fired.

Officers are in the area of 58th Street and Fruitridge Road, trying to make contact with someone, who they say, may have fired a gun, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

No injuries have been reported, police say.

Police urge people to avoid the area as a precaution. A perimeter has been established and SWAT along with Crisis Negotiators and an Unmanned Aerial Systems unit are at the scene.

\West Campus High School along with Mark Twain and Peter Burnett elementary schools are on a precautionary lockdown due to the situation.

No further information has been released. Check back for updates on this developing story.