SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say an armed suspect is believed to be holding at least one person against their will inside a south Sacramento home.

Officers responded to the area of 58th Street and Fruitridge Road late Monday morning and are trying to make contact with someone who they say may have fired a gun, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

At this time, it is believed that the armed suspect is holding at least one individual against their will inside the residence. Crisis negotiators have established some contact inside the residence and continue their efforts to being a peaceful resolution to this incident. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 25, 2022

No injuries have been reported, police say.

Sacramento police say one subject has been seen armed inside the residence. Police say that suspect is holding one person against their will inside the home.

Police urge people to avoid the area as a precaution. A perimeter has been established and SWAT along with Crisis Negotiators and an Unmanned Aerial Systems unit are at the scene.

SWAT is calling for someone to come out of a house. We can hear the team repeatedly giving out a phone number to whoever may be inside @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/559mL0wjKO — Shawnte Passmore (@ShawntePassmore) April 25, 2022

West Campus High School along with Mark Twain and Peter Burnett elementary schools have all been dismissed due to the situation.

The Sacramento City Unified School District said Peter Burnett parents should come in from McMahon Drive and exit the same way. For Mark Twain and West Campus, parents are advised to enter from north of 27th Avenue by 58th Street and exit the same way

No further information has been released. Check back for updates on this developing story.