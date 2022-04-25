MANTECA (CBS13) – A person has been taken to the hospital after they were struck by a garbage truck in Manteca early Monday morning.
Police say a City of Manteca solid waste truck hit a male pedestrian a little before 5 a.m. near S. Airport Way and Yosemite Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the person being struck, including why they were in the roadway, is unclear.
Officers say the person was left in critical condition after the accident.
The roadway in the immediate area will be closed for the next few hours, police say.