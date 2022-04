WHEATLAND (CBS13) — Kid Rock is coming to Wheatland, California, to perform at the Toyota Amphitheater on Sept. 30.

According to a press release, Rock’s “Bad Reputation Tour” stop in Wheatland will include special guest Grand Funk Railroad and a special appearance by Trey Lewis.

Tickets go on sale on Apr. 29 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.