SLOUGHHOUSE (CBS13) — A 15-year-old had to be extricated from her vehicle after a severe crash in Sloughhouse, said Metro Fire of Sacramento.
The crash happened Sunday night along Latrobe Road.
1 patient successfully extricated by crews at scene, and transported by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/uQro5Cmghf
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 25, 2022
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Metro Fire of Sacramento crews who responded to the scene say the girl was the only occupant in the car.
Crews were able to extract the girl and rushed her to the hospital by ambulance.
No other details about the girl’s condition have been released at this point.