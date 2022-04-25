CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:car crash, Sloughhouse News

SLOUGHHOUSE (CBS13) — A 15-year-old had to be extricated from her vehicle after a severe crash in Sloughhouse, said Metro Fire of Sacramento.

The crash happened Sunday night along Latrobe Road.

READ MORE: Woman Survives 6 Days In Northern California Forest Eating Yogurt And Snow

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Metro Fire of Sacramento crews who responded to the scene say the girl was the only occupant in the car.

READ MORE: Police: Person In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Garbage Truck In Manteca

Crews were able to extract the girl and rushed her to the hospital by ambulance.

MORE NEWS: War Hero Gets Brand New All-Electric Vehicle At Earth Day Celebration

No other details about the girl’s condition have been released at this point.