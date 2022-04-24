OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – A wet April is turning this dry year around.
The California Data Exchange Center and Dept. of Water Resources report the mountains saw double the amount of precipitation in April than January, February and March combined.READ MORE: Police: Person Being Held Against Their Will Inside South Sacramento Home By Armed Suspect
The month’s snowstorms sent skiers and snowboarders to the slopes just in time as ski resorts looked for a boost in business.
The rush on the slopes finally came, albeit a bit late.
“I haven’t skied since January,” said Wayne Sobon of San Francisco. “This is like a super treat to come back and do this today.”
The snowstorms not only delighted skiers and snowboarders but also businesses.
Palisades Tahoe extended its spring skiing season until May 15.READ MORE: Vehicle Crashes Into Business In Elk Grove
Restaurant 22 Bistro tells CBS13 business had been steady, but people flooded the restaurant over the weekend.
“People are just stoked to be out of the house,” said Josh Anderson, a bartender at 22 Bistro.
One happy couple saw Sunday as not only the perfect day to ski and celebrate a birthday, but to take their love to the next level.
Jonathan Quinteros explained he had to wait until this ski trip to propose to his fiancé, Anya Kern.
“We tried twice this season to ski and one time there was no snow,” he said. “Then that second time – way too much snow.”MORE NEWS: Suspect In Killing Of 17-Year-Old Jaylen Betschart Convicted Of 1st Degree Murder
The third time’s the charm.