Welcome to Amador City

Website: http://www.amador-city.com

Instagram: @visitamadorcity

Made in Amador

14183 Old Rte 49

Amador City, CA

Open Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Website: http://www.madeinamador.com

Instagram: @madeinamador

SmallTown Food & Wine

14179 Main Street

Amador City, CA

Open Thursday – Sunday

Website: http://www.smalltownfoodandwine.com

Social Media: @smalltownfoodandwine

The End of Nowhere Wines

14204 Main St

Amador City, CA

Open Thursday – Sunday

Website: http://www.endofnowhere.wine

Instagram: @end_of_nowhere

Break Even Beermakers

14166 Old Route 49

Amador City, CA

Open Thursday-Sunday

Website: http://www.breakevenbeermakers.com

Instagram: @breakevenbeermakers

Gems by Rubie

Phone: (209) 715-1010

Instagram: @Gems_byrubie

The Market at Delta College

San Joaquin Delta College

5151 Pacific Avenue, Budd4 Parking Lot

Stockton, CA

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Phone: (209) 954-5560

Website: http://www.deltacollege.edu/department/market-delta

Stockton Earth Day Festival

Victory Park

1001 North Pershing & Argonne

Stockton, CA 95203

Today 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Instagram & Facebook: @Stocktonearthday

Website: http://www.earthdaystockton.com and http://www.visitstockton.com