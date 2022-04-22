SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Court documents show that Sherri Papini’s husband has now filed for divorce.

The documents were filed in Redding on Wednesday by Keith Papini. According to the paperwork, Keith checked “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the filing.

It comes after the Redding mom pleaded guilty earlier in April to lying to the FBI and defrauding the California’s victim compensation fund.

Sherri Papini disappeared in 2016 and was found in remote Yolo County. She claimed she was kidnapped and tortured, but prosecutors say Sherri was actually with an ex-boyfriend in Orange County.

Keith Papini had previously released a statement to the Los Angeles Times in support of Sherri’s story, saying that he was hopeful the supposed suspects would be arrested.

“We want to express our immense gratitude to all of the many people who have publicly and privately supported us over the last year. Your well-wishes have helped beyond measure,” Keith said.

Investigators had previously ruled out his involvement in her disappearance.

As part of a plea deal, Sherri admitted she made up the story about being abducted.

However, even with the plea deal, Sherri Papini is facing 20 years in prison and could be forced to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution.

Sherri Papini is scheduled to be sentenced in July.