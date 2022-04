Question Of The Day / Dance Party Friday - 4/22We close out the week with Courtney's Question of the Day: What type of videos grab your attention on social media? Everyone answers, and then we dance our way into the weekend! Thanks for watching today, we appreciate you hanging out with us! Be sure to join Tina, Jordan and Ashley tomorrow morning at 7 for Good Day Weekend!

14 hours ago

Stockton Animal Shelter Needs Your Help!The Stockton Animal Shelter is at maximum capacity, and they need your help any way you can! If you're looking to adopt an animal, or provide a foster home, please contact them! Jolene Madeiros from the shelter joins Courtney to give us more information.

14 hours ago

YOU GON' EAT THAT? - 4/22John and Cody consider each other friends, enough where they'll shovel mystery foods into each other's mouths without a second thought. Turns out, that makes for good TV as well! Let's play YOU GON' EAT THAT?

14 hours ago

Tom Sizemore Joins Us!You know him from such movies as Heat, Saving Private Ryan, and Relic but now Tom Sizemore is in a new project and it sounds...uh...different. He's living in a Barbee world in the all-new comedy series Barbee Rehab, coming this May to Tubi, and he joins Cody to talk about it!

14 hours ago

Trucker Gives Dave His Rockets JacketDave gave the trucker his NCAA hat.

14 hours ago