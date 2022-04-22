FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A 56-year-old man has died after a shooting in Fairfield late Thursday night, police say.
Fairfield police say officers responded to the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue a little before 11:30 p.m. and noticed a vehicle that was trying to leave the scene. Officers stopped the car and a Fairfield man with a gunshot wound was found inside.READ MORE: Getting Answers: UC Davis Expert Discusses Climate Change's Impact On Mental Health
That man was soon rushed to the hospital, but police say he was pronounced dead a few hours later.READ MORE: April Snowstorm In Sierra Helps Local Businesses Impacted By Dry Winter
Investigators believe an argument led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released, however.MORE NEWS: Two People With Gunshot Wounds Found Dead In Downtown Sacramento
The name of the man who died has also not yet been released, but police say he was a Fairfield resident.