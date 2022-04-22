FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A 56-year-old man has died after a shooting in Fairfield late Thursday night, police say.

Fairfield police say officers responded to the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue a little before 11:30 p.m. and noticed a vehicle that was trying to leave the scene. Officers stopped the car and a Fairfield man with a gunshot wound was found inside.

That man was soon rushed to the hospital, but police say he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Investigators believe an argument led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released, however.

The name of the man who died has also not yet been released, but police say he was a Fairfield resident.