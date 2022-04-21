Question Of The Day - 4/21Court closes out a Throwback Thursday show with her Question of the Day: Back in the day, what could you NOT live without?

7 hours ago

Florida...Man - 4/21John's here with another edition of Florida...Man, where he finds weird and wacky stories, and has everyone guess whether they happened in Florida or not. Today's crop of stories are...unique to say the least. Play along with us and enjoy the ride!

7 hours ago

Doggy Dash Preview!The Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash is coming up this weekend, and Dawn Foster from the SPCA joins Courtney to let us know how you can participate!

7 hours ago

NPG's Cassandra O'Neal Joins Us!It's been six years since Prince suddenly passed away, but his musical influence continues to endure. Cassandra O'Neal played with Prince as a member of the New Power Generation, and she joins Courtney to talk about his legacy.

7 hours ago

Golden-Con: Thank You For Being A Fan Pt. 2Cody talks to the a "Golden Girls" superfan who is responsible for getting Betty White on Saturday Night Live. They also talk about Golden-Con in Chicago! See what they have to say about the extraordinary event in Chicago!

8 hours ago