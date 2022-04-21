SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people have been found dead at a downtown Sacramento residence, police say.

The incident happened along T street between 11th and 12th streets — just north of William Land Elementary and Highway 50.

Police say they received word of an assault around 3 p.m. Officers went to the residence and found two people — a man and a woman — each with at least one gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, a police department spokesperson says.

Police have cordoned off the area while detectives investigate.

More details to come.