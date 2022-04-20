FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Firefighters say a person has died after a two-alarm fire in Fairfield on Wednesday morning.
The scene is along the 300 block of Tulip Avenue.
The scene is along the 300 block of Tulip Avenue.
* Update this fire is under control. Unfortunately a victim was located and pronounce deceased on scene. Firefighters will remain on scene for mop up and an investigation.
— Fairfield Fire Dept. (@Fairfieldfire) April 20, 2022
Crews responded to the scene and encountered a working fire, quickly upgrading it to a second alarm response. A victim was then located.
According to the Fairfield Fire Department, the fire started on the patio near the back of the house and spread inside the home. The flames have since been contained.
According to the Fairfield Fire Department, the fire started on the patio near the back of the house and spread inside the home. The flames have since been contained.

No other victims or pets were found, and the fire's cause remains under investigation.
The name of the person who died has not been released.