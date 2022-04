Meet baby Hazel!!!Surprise visit from Dina and she brought her new bundle of Joy!!!

5 hours ago

Person Found Dead In Fairfield House FireOne person has been found dead after a house fire in Fairfield on Wednesday morning.

8 hours ago

Crocker CutleryMolly Riehl is in Sacramento Crocker Cutlery and they're showing us their knives. See what beautiful works of art they have at Crocker Cutlery.

8 hours ago

Author Andrea RossAuthor Andrea Ross joins us and talks to us about her book, "Unnatural Selection" and how her experience being a park ranger helped her writing the book.

8 hours ago

41-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Home, Placer County Deputies InvestigatingThe Placer County Sheriff's Department has opened an investigation after a 41-year-old woman was found dead.

8 hours ago